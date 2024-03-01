How can doctors tell if I am at risk for sudden cardiac death?

How can doctors tell if I am at risk for sudden cardiac death?

See your doctor before you begin a sport or exercise program. Your doctor will ask about your health history and do a physical exam to catch problems that could make exercise dangerous for you.

In the United States, high school athletes should have an examination every 2 years. Adults should have one every 4 years. In Europe, screening is repeated every 2 years no matter what the athlete's age. If doctors know you have certain medical problems, they'll usually check you more often.

Risk factors doctors will ask you about include:

Having symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, a fast beating heart or a heartbeat that feels uneven, fainting or near-fainting, fatigue, and difficulty breathing, especially when these symptoms happen during hard exercise

Having family members who fainted or died during exercise, or who died suddenly before about age 50

Using drugs

Depending on your age, health history, symptoms, and the specific sport you do, doctors may do tests such as:

Electrocardiogram (ECG—a quick, painless, harmless test that measures your heart’s electrical currents and records them on a piece of paper)

Ultrasound (a test that uses sound waves to create a picture of your heart and how it's working)

Stress test (a test to check how your heart works when it’s beating faster, like when you’re working out)

In some countries outside the United States, doctors recommend that everybody get an ECG before starting an exercise program.