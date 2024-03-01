Blood vessels are hollow tubes like pipes that carry blood through your body. The blood delivers oxygen and nutrients to all parts of your body and removes waste products, such as carbon dioxide.

Blood Vessels video

There are 2 main kinds of blood vessels—arteries and veins

Arteries carry fresh blood from your heart to your organs

Veins carry waste-filled blood back to your heart

Arteries and veins are connected by microscopic vessels called capillaries

Arteries have thick walls lined with muscle. Arteries need to be strong because blood pressure is highest in the arteries. Muscles of your arteries constantly squeeze and relax to help adjust your blood pressure.

Veins have thin walls with only a little muscle. Blood pressure is lower in the veins. Veins can get wider to handle increased blood. Some veins have valves to keep the blood from flowing backward.

Your blood vessels and your heart are parts of the cardiovascular system.