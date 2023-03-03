See a doctor right away if you have red eyes and any of these warning signs:

Sudden, intense eye pain and throwing up

A rash on your face, especially if it's around your eyes or on the tip of your nose

Not able to see as clearly or sharply as usual

An open sore on the front of your eye

If your eyes are red but you don't have any of these warning signs, you can wait a couple of days to see a doctor. You can usually see a regular doctor instead of an eye doctor.