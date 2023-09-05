When should my child see a doctor?

Go to the emergency department at a hospital right away if your child has wheezing and any of these warning signs:

Wheezing sound when breathing in, not just when breathing out

Fast breathing

Using a lot of the chest muscles to breathe

Wide (flaring) nostrils when breathing

Blue color around the lips

Call the doctor if your child has wheezing and problems eating or drinking, but none of the warning signs.