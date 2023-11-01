Jaundice is a yellow color of the skin and the whites of the eyes that's caused by the buildup of bilirubin in the blood. Bilirubin is a yellow substance your body makes when it breaks down red blood cells. A lot of bilirubin in the blood causes the skin and the white parts of the eye to turn yellow.

Jaundice is common in newborn babies. (Adults can get jaundice too, see Jaundice in Adults).