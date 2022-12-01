What is osteonecrosis of the jaw?
Osteonecrosis is the death of bone cells. Osteonecrosis of the jaw is the death of some cells in your jawbone.
Osteonecrosis of the jaw can happen on its own or after you have a tooth pulled or have a jaw injury
You may have pain and pus oozing from your mouth
Osteonecrosis of the jaw is treated with antibiotics, mouth rinses, and scraping away the dead bone
What causes osteonecrosis of the jaw?
Doctors aren't sure why people get osteonecrosis of the jaw. It can happen for no clear reason. But it's more likely after you've had:
A tooth pulled
A jaw injury
Radiation therapy to your head and neck to treat cancer
High doses of certain bone medicines directly into your vein (IV) called bisphosphonates
Bisphosphonates are most often taken by mouth to treat thinning bones (osteoporosis). Taking them this way doesn't seem to increase risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw. However, high doses given by vein may increase risk, particularly if you then have oral surgery.
What are the symptoms of osteonecrosis of the jaw?
Usually you'll have:
Pain
Pus in your mouth or jaw area
How can doctors tell if I have osteonecrosis of the jaw?
Your dentist or oral surgeon can tell whether you have osteonecrosis of the jaw based on your symptoms and an exam. There aren't any tests to confirm osteonecrosis of the jaw.
How can I prevent osteonecrosis of the jaw?
Before beginning IV bisphosphonate therapy, have a dental examination and get any oral surgery you need done first.
How do doctors treat osteonecrosis of the jaw?
An oral surgeon will treat osteonecrosis of the jaw with:
Surgery to scrape away the damaged parts of your jaw bone
Antibiotics
Mouth rinses
Doctors don't recommend taking out large areas of damaged bone as it may lead to even worse necrosis.