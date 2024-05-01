What causes plantar fasciitis?

Plantar fasciitis is caused by strain, tearing, or wearing out of the tough band of tissue in your feet called the plantar fascia.

Strains or tears of the fascia are more likely to happen if you:

Wear high heels

Are a runner or dancer

Sit all the time

Spend a lot of time on your feet on very hard surfaces

Have tight calf muscles

Have flat feet or very high arches

The following may cause plantar fasciosis or make it worse: