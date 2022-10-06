Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Introduction to Urgent Dental Problems

ByMichael N. Wajdowicz, DDS, Veterans Administration
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Certain dental problems require prompt treatment to relieve discomfort and minimize damage to the structures of the mouth. Such urgent dental problems include

People with certain heart conditions or some people who have a weak immune system and a prosthetic joint are given antibiotics to prevent infection of the heart (endocarditis) or joint that may result from some invasive dental procedures.

More Information

The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

  1. Mouth Healthy: This resource provides information on oral health, including nutrition and guidance on selecting products that carry the American Dental Association's seal of approval, as well as advice on how to find a dentist and when to see one.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.