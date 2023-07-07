Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Pulmonary embolism is the blocking of an artery of the lung (pulmonary artery) by a collection of solid material brought through the bloodstream (embolus)—usually a blood clot (thrombus) or rarely other material.

Pulmonary embolism is usually caused by a blood clot, although other substances can also form emboli and block an artery.

Symptoms of pulmonary embolism vary but usually include shortness of breath.

Doctors often diagnose pulmonary embolism by looking for blockage of a pulmonary artery using computed tomography (CT) angiography or lung scanning.

To treat pulmonary embolism, anticoagulant medications are used to thin the blood and keep emboli from enlarging while the body dissolves the clots; other measures (such as medications or physical measures to break up blood clots or surgery) may be needed for people who appear to be at risk of dying.

To prevent pulmonary embolism, anticoagulant medications (sometimes called blood thinners) can be given to people at high risk.

The pulmonary arteries carry blood from the right side of the heart to the lungs. The blood picks up oxygen from the lungs and travels back to the left side of the heart. From the left side of the heart, the blood is pumped to the rest of the body to provide oxygen to the tissues. The blood then returns to the right side of the heart in the veins. When a pulmonary artery is blocked by an embolus, people may not be able to get sufficient oxygen into the blood.

Large emboli (massive, or high-risk pulmonary emboli) cause so much blockage that the right side of the heart cannot pump enough blood through the pulmonary arteries, and the blood pressure decreases. If too little blood is pumped or the heart is strained excessively, the person can go into shock and die. Sometimes, the blockage of blood flow causes part of the lung tissue to die, which is called a pulmonary infarction.

The body usually breaks up small clots more quickly than larger clots, keeping damage to a minimum. Large clots take longer to disintegrate. For unknown reasons, in a small percentage of people, the clots do not break up and form scars, which may cause a chronic increase of blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries (pulmonary hypertension) and cause long-term symptoms, including shortness of breath and edema (or swelling) of the lower extremities.

Pulmonary embolism affects about 350,000 people per year and causes 85,000 deaths per year in the United States. It affects mainly adults.

Causes of Pulmonary Embolism The most common cause of pulmonary embolism is a Blood clot Usually the blood clot forms in a leg or pelvic vein when blood flow slows down or stops, as may occur in the leg veins when a person stays in one position for a long time after an injury (for example, a hip fracture), major surgery, or prolonged sitting during travel. Other causes include conditions that make the blood more likely to clot or the presence of a foreign substance within the bloodstream (for example, an intravenous catheter). The cause of blood clots in the veins may not be discernible, but many times predisposing conditions (risk factors) are obvious. These conditions include Advanced age, particularly older than 60 years

Blood clotting disorder (increased risk of clotting, called a hypercoagulable state)

Cancer

Catheters inserted into a large vein for giving medications or nutrients (indwelling venous catheters)

Disorders of the bone marrow that make the blood too thick

Heart failure

Reduced mobility (for example, after surgery or an illness or during a long car ride or air travel)

Infections (some serious infections cause system-wide inflammation that predisposes to clotting; SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may trigger clots)

Injury to the pelvis, hip, or a leg

A kidney disorder called nephrotic syndrome

Major surgery within the past 3 months

Obesity

Pregnancy or the period after delivery

Prior blood clot

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Stroke

Use of estrogens, for example, as treatment for menopausal symptoms or as contraception (in which case the risk is particularly high among women who are older than 35 years or who smoke)

Use of estrogen

Use of testosterone replacement therapy People who sit for long time periods without moving around (as may happen during air travel) are at slightly increased risk. People who have COVID-19 are thought to have a higher risk of pulmonary embolism. The risk may be increased because people who are sick or hospitalized are likely to have reduced mobility, but the disease itself may also make people more likely to develop blood clots. Far less often, blood clots form in the veins of the arms. Occasionally, clots are found in the right side of the heart, which is referred to as a clot in transit. Once a clot breaks free into the bloodstream, it usually travels to the lungs. Pulmonary Embolism video Unusual types of emboli The sudden blocking of an artery of the lung is not only caused by blood clots. Other material can also form emboli. Fat can escape into the blood from the bone marrow when a long bone is fractured or during bone surgery and form an embolus. Sometimes fat can also escape during procedures such as liposuction and fat grafting.

Amniotic fluid that is forced into the pelvic veins during a complicated childbirth can form an embolus.

Cancer cells in clumps may break free into the circulation to form tumor emboli.

Air bubbles may form emboli if a catheter in one of the large veins (central veins) is inadvertently opened to air. Air emboli may also form when a vein is operated on (such as when a blood clot is being removed). An additional risk is underwater diving (because nitrogen dissolved in the blood and tissues at increased concentration by high pressure forms bubbles as pressure decreases; this is known as decompression sickness).

Infected material may also form emboli and travel to a lung. Causes include intravenous illicit use of injected drugs, certain heart valve infections, and inflammation of a vein with blood clot formation and infection (septic thrombophlebitis).

A foreign substance

Medical bone cement may occasionally enter the bloodstream after a procedure called vertebroplasty.

Symptoms of Pulmonary Embolism Pulmonary embolism symptoms depend on the extent that the pulmonary artery is blocked and on the person’s overall health. For example, people who have another disease, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or coronary artery disease, may have more disabling symptoms. Small emboli may not cause any symptoms, but when symptoms do occur, they often develop abruptly. Symptoms of pulmonary embolism may include Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Light-headedness or fainting Shortness of breath may be the only symptom, especially if pulmonary infarction does not develop. Often, the breathing is very rapid, and the person may feel anxious or restless and appear to have an anxiety attack. Some people have pain in the chest. The heartbeat may become rapid, irregular, or both. In some people, particularly those with very large emboli, the first pulmonary embolism symptoms are light-headedness or loss of consciousness. Blood pressure may drop dangerously low (a condition called shock), the skin may be cool, light skin may have a blue color whereas dark skin may appear gray (cyanosis), and the person could suddenly die. In older people, the first symptom of pulmonary embolism may be confusion or deterioration of mental function. These symptoms usually result from a sudden decrease in the heart’s ability to deliver enough oxygen-rich blood to the brain and other organs. Pulmonary infarction Pulmonary infarction is when some lung tissue does not receive enough blood flow and oxygen and therefore dies due to blockage of a lung blood vessel by a pulmonary embolus. The symptoms of pulmonary infarction develop over hours. If pulmonary infarction occurs, the person may cough up blood-stained sputum, have sharp chest pain when breathing in, and in some cases have a fever. Symptoms of infarction often last several days but usually become milder every day. Recurring emboli In those rare people who have recurring emboli, the blood pressure in the lungs' blood vessels can increase (called pulmonary hypertension) repeatedly, causing chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension. This increase in blood pressure can cause symptoms, such as shortness of breath, swelling of the ankles or legs, and weakness, which tend to develop progressively over, months, or years.

Diagnosis of Pulmonary Embolism CT angiography, ultrasonography of the legs, lung perfusion scan, or a combination Doctors suspect pulmonary embolism based on the person’s symptoms and risk factors, such as recent surgery, a prolonged period of bed rest, or a tendency to form blood clots. A large pulmonary embolism may be relatively easy for doctors to diagnose, especially when the person has obvious conditions that could cause pulmonary embolism, such as signs of a blood clot in a leg. However, in many cases, symptoms are minimal or are confused with symptoms of other disorders such as pneumonia, or heart attack, or asthma, which is an important reason why pulmonary embolism is often difficult to diagnose. Some routine tests can provide clues that a pulmonary embolism has occurred. However, these tests cannot diagnose with certainty whether a pulmonary embolism is truly present. Tests that suggest pulmonary embolism Very rarely a chest x-ray may reveal subtle changes in the blood vessel patterns that occur after embolism and may reveal signs of pulmonary infarction. However, the x‑ray results are often normal, and even when they are abnormal, they do not enable doctors to establish the diagnosis with certainty. Electrocardiography (ECG) may sometimes show abnormalities. These abnormalities can support or suggest the diagnosis of pulmonary embolism but cannot confirm it. The level of oxygen in the blood is measured with a sensor that is attached to a fingertip (pulse oximetry). Because pulmonary embolism blocks pulmonary arteries, the level of oxygen in the blood may be low. Sometimes doctors also take a sample of blood from an artery and measure the level of oxygen and other gases in it. Doctors first judge how likely pulmonary embolism seems to be, based on information such as the person's risk for pulmonary embolism, the severity of their symptoms, and the results of early tests (such as the chest x-ray and level of oxygen in the blood). Importantly, a pulmonary embolism is considered unlikely if risk factors are completely absent. If pulmonary embolism seems unlikely, a blood test that measures a substance called D‑dimer is typically done. This test may be the only test needed if pulmonary embolism seem unlikely. If the D-dimer level is normal, then the probability that a pulmonary embolus has occurred is extremely low. Although a low level of D-dimer in people at low risk means that pulmonary embolism is unlikely, a high level does not necessarily mean that pulmonary embolism is likely. Other disorders, such as infection or injury, can cause the D-dimer level to be high so additional testing is needed to confirm the diagnosis. Lab Test D-Dimer Test If pulmonary embolism seems more likely or if the result of the D-dimer test is abnormal, other testing is done, usually one or more of the following: Computed tomography (CT) angiography

Lung ventilation perfusion scan

Ultrasonography of the legs Tests to diagnose pulmonary embolism CT angiography is a type of CT scan. It is fast, noninvasive, and fairly accurate, particularly for large clots. In this test, contrast material is injected into a vein. The contrast material travels to the lungs via the pulmonary arteries, and a CT scanner generates images of blood in the arteries to determine if a pulmonary embolism is blocking blood flow. CT angiography is the imaging test most often used to diagnose pulmonary embolism. The size of the heart may also indicate how much the heart is being strained. A lung ventilation/perfusion scan is noninvasive and fairly accurate but takes longer than a CT scan. A ventilation/perfusion scan is actually two scans, one that measures breathing (ventilation) and one that measures blood flow (perfusion). The tests are usually done together but can also be done separately. For a lung perfusion scan, a tiny amount of radioactive substance is injected into a vein and travels through the pulmonary arteries to the lungs, where it outlines the blood supply of the lung. Completely normal perfusion results rule out a pulmonary embolism. Abnormal scan results support the possibility of pulmonary embolism but may also indicate the possibility of other disorders. Doctors sometimes use a lung perfusion scan if a person has a kidney problem that prevents the use of CT angiography because the contrast material used for the CT might further damage the kidneys. In a lung ventilation scan, the person inhales a harmless gas containing a trace amount of radioactive material, which is distributed throughout the small air sacs of the lungs (alveoli). The areas where carbon dioxide is being released and oxygen is taken up can then be seen on a scanner. By comparing the ventilation scan to the pattern of blood supply shown on the perfusion scan, doctors can usually determine whether a person has had a pulmonary embolism. Ultrasonography of the legs is noninvasive and can identify clots in the legs, which are the usual sources of pulmonary embolism. The absence of clots in the veins of the leg does not rule out pulmonary embolism. However, if ultrasonography reveals blood clots, and the person has little difficulty breathing and no decrease in their blood pressure or increase in their heart rate, people are occasionally treated as they would be for pulmonary embolism without any further testing, because the treatment for both conditions is often the same. Pulmonary artery angiography is very rarely needed to diagnose acute pulmonary embolism. Tests for serious or recurring emboli Echocardiography may show that a blood clot is in the right atrium or right ventricle of the heart. The results of this test may help doctors determine the severity of the embolism by showing that the right side of the heart is strained by trying to push blood through the clots. In people who have no apparent risk factors for blood clots or recurring clots, doctors may also measure proteins in the blood to determine whether a clotting disorder is the cause.

Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism Supportive therapy

Anticoagulation

Sometimes placement of an inferior vena cava filter

Sometimes thrombolytic ("clot busting") therapy delivered via a vein or through a catheter placed in the pulmonary artery

Sometimes removal of the clot via suction through a catheter Pulmonary embolism treatment begins with treating the symptoms. Oxygen is given if blood oxygen levels are low. Analgesics may be needed to relieve pain. If blood pressure is low, intravenous fluids are given, and sometimes medications that increase blood pressure are given. Mechanical ventilation (a breathing tube) may be needed if respiratory failure develops. Anticoagulation One type of heparinheparin requires frequent blood tests to monitor the effect and continued hospitalization. A different kind of heparin called low molecular weight heparin heparin therapy (by vein or by injection under the skin) for the first few days of therapy before they can give the edoxaban or dabigatranheparinheparin and warfarin are given for the first few days of therapy, and then warfarin alone is used thereafter. warfarin dose is frequently adjusted based on the results of the blood tests. Also, warfarin interacts with many different types of food, drugs, and supplements, which can result in blood that is too thin or too thick. If excessive anticoagulation occurs, severe bleeding in a number of body organs can develop. Because many substances can interact with warfarin, people who take it should be sure to check with their doctor before taking any other drugs or supplements, including those that can be obtained without a prescription (over-the-counter) such as acetaminophen or aspirin, herbal preparations, and dietary supplements. Foods that are high in vitamin K (which affects blood clotting), such as broccoli, spinach, kale, and other leafy green vegetables, liver, grapefruit and grapefruit juice, and green tea, may need to be either eaten in very consistent amounts or avoided. warfarin, these medications can be taken by mouth, but dose adjustments and tests to monitor the level of anticoagulation are not needed. Furthermore, these medications do not often interact with food or other medications and are less likely to cause severe types of bleeding when compared with warfarin. Rivaroxaban should always be taken with food. Thrombolytic therapy Physical measures Sometimes, if a person appears to be in danger of dying from a massive pulmonary embolism, doctors may try to break up or remove the embolus using a catheter inserted into the pulmonary artery. Surgery may be needed in some cases of severe embolism. Removal of the embolus from the pulmonary artery may be lifesaving. Surgery is also used to remove long-standing pulmonary artery clots that cause persistent shortness of breath and high pressures in the pulmonary artery (chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension [CTEPH]). A filter can be placed via a catheter in the main vein in the abdomen that drains blood from the legs and pelvis to the right side of the heart. Such a filter can be used if emboli recur despite anticoagulant treatment or if anticoagulants cannot be used initially for some reason such as ongoing bleeding. . Because clots generally originate in the legs or pelvis, a filter usually prevents them from being carried into the pulmonary artery. Newer filters are removable (retrievable). Removal helps prevent some complications that can occur when filters are left in place permanently. Inferior Vena Cava Filters: One Way to Prevent Pulmonary Embolism

Prognosis for Pulmonary Embolism The likelihood of dying from pulmonary embolism is very low, but massive pulmonary embolism can cause sudden death. Most deaths occur before the diagnosis is suspected, often within a few hours of the embolism occurring. Factors important in affecting the prognosis include The size of the embolus

The size of the pulmonary arteries blocked

The number of pulmonary arteries blocked

The effect on the heart's ability to pump blood

The person's overall health status Factors that help determine the prognosis include indicators of how the body responds, such as the blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen level, and whether medications are required to help raise the blood pressure. Anyone with a serious heart or lung problem is at greater risk of dying due to a pulmonary embolism. A person with normal heart and lung function often survives unless the embolus blocks half or more of the pulmonary arteries.