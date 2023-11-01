This computerized test analyzes heart and lung function and provides information, such as how much air flows through the lungs, how much carbon dioxide is being produced, and how well the lungs are getting oxygen into the blood and removing carbon dioxide from it. The test is done while the person is at rest and while exercising on a treadmill or bicycle ergometer; the person wears several different types of monitors. The intensity of the exercise is increased gradually until symptoms prevent further exercise.

Cardiopulmonary exercise testing primarily determines whether a person's capacity to exercise is normal or reduced and if it is reduced, whether the reduction is because of heart and/or lung problems or deconditioning. The test detects problems at an earlier stage than would tests that are less comprehensive or done only at rest.

Doctors can also use cardiopulmonary exercise testing to monitor a person's response to treatment and guide exercise in pulmonary rehabilitation programs.