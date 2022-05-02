Insecticides are chemicals used to kill insects. Some insecticides are also dangerous to humans.

Many insecticides can cause poisoning after being swallowed, inhaled, or absorbed through the skin.

Symptoms may include eye tearing, coughing, heart problems, and breathing difficulties.

The diagnosis is based on symptoms, blood tests, and a description of events surrounding the poisoning.

Several drugs are effective in treating serious insecticide poisonings.

The properties that make insecticides deadly to insects can sometimes make them poisonous to humans. Most serious insecticide poisonings result from the organophosphate and carbamate types of insecticides, particularly when used in suicide attempts and, when accidental, in occupational settings.



Carbamates include aldicarb, carbaryl, carbofuran, fenobucarb, and oxamyl.

Pyrethrins and pyrethroids, which are other commonly used insecticides, are derived from flowers and usually are not very poisonous to humans (they are poisonous to cats).

Some insecticides are odorless, thus the person is unaware of being exposed to them. Organophosphate and carbamate insecticides make certain nerves "fire" erratically, causing many organs to become overactive and eventually to stop functioning. Pyrethrins can occasionally cause allergic reactions. Pyrethroids rarely cause any problems.

Symptoms of Insecticide Poisoning Organophosphates and carbamates cause eye tearing, blurred vision, salivation, sweating, coughing, vomiting, and frequent bowel movements and urination. Blood pressure can decrease. Heart rate can decrease and become erratic and seizures can occur. Breathing may become difficult, and muscles twitch and become weak. Rarely, shortness of breath or muscle weakness is fatal. Symptoms last hours to days after exposure to carbamates, but weakness can last for weeks after exposure to organophosphates. Pyrethrins can cause sneezing, eye tearing, coughing, and occasional difficulty breathing. Severe symptoms rarely develop.

Diagnosis of Insecticide Poisoning History of exposure to insecticides and characteristic symptoms

Blood tests

Treatment of Insecticide Poisoning Removal of contaminated clothing and washing of skin

Treatments to support breathing and heart function

Anyone with symptoms of organophosphate poisoning should see a doctor. If an insecticide might have come into contact with the skin, clothing is removed and the skin is washed. Caregivers should avoid contaminating themselves while providing care.