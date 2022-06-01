Puss Moth Caterpillar Stings

The venomous puss moth caterpillar (Megalopyge opercularis; also called the asp) is present in the southern United States. It is teardrop shaped and has long silky hair, making it resemble a tuft of cotton or fur.

When a puss moth caterpillar rubs or is pressed against a person’s skin, its venomous hairs are embedded, usually causing severe burning and a rash. Pain usually subsides in about an hour.

Occasionally, the reaction is more severe, causing swelling, nausea, and difficulty breathing.

