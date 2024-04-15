rVSV-ZEBOV is the only vaccine approved for use in the United States by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for prevention of Ebola virus disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus species. It provides protection against only the Zaire ebolavirus species and does not protect against other species of Ebola virus or Marburg virus.

Another vaccine, Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo, is a combination of 2 vaccines. This vaccine is not approved for use in the United States, but it was used during an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

(See also Overview of Immunization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Ebola vaccine information statement.)

Administration of Ebola Vaccine rVSV-ZEBOV is given as a single injection into a muscle in people 18 years of age and older. This vaccine is recommended for people 18 years of age and older in the United States who are at high risk of occupational exposure to Ebola because they are doing the following: Responding to an outbreak of Ebola virus disease

Working as health care personnel at federally designated Ebola treatment centers in the United States

Working as laboratory personnel or as other staff at biosafety level 4 facilities where live Ebola virus is handled in the United States

Working as laboratory personnel or as other staff at Laboratory Response Network facilities This vaccine is also stockpiled in Switzerland for rapid distribution to people in regions where an outbreak of Ebola virus disease is occurring. Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo is given as an injection into a muscle in a 2-dose series for the prevention of Ebola virus disease caused by the Zaire ebolavirus species in people 1 year of age and older.

Side Effects of Ebola Vaccine For all 3 vaccines, the most common side effects are pain and swelling at the injection site, muscle and joint pain, headache, and tiredness. For rVSV-ZEBOV, other common side effects are redness at the injection site, feverishness, nausea, joint pain, rash, and abnormal sweating. For Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo, other common side effects include warmth at the injection site and chills. In children 1 to 17 years of age, the most common side effects reported are Pain at the injection site

Tiredness

Decreased activity

Decreased appetite

Irritability