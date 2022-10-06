Physical Allergy

Itching, skin blotches, hives, and swelling of tissues under the skin (angioedema) are the most common symptoms. Symptoms tend to develop within minutes of exposure to the physical stimulus.

When people who are sensitive to heat are exposed to heat or engage in any activity that causes sweating, they may develop small, intensely itchy hives that are surrounded by a ring of redness—a condition called cholinergic urticaria.

When people who are sensitive to cold are exposed to cold, they may develop hives, asthma, a runny nose, nasal stuffiness, or angioedema. Rarely, a severe, widespread anaphylactic reaction occurs.