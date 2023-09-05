Hypophosphatemia (Low Level of Phosphate in the Blood)

In hypophosphatemia, the level of phosphate in blood is too low.

(See also Overview of Electrolytes and Overview of Phosphate's Role in the Body.)

Phosphate is one of the body's electrolytes, which are minerals that carry an electric charge when dissolved in body fluids such as blood, but the majority of phosphate in the body is uncharged.

Hypophosphatemia may be

Acute

Chronic

Acute hypophosphatemia In acute hypophosphatemia, the phosphate level in blood suddenly falls dangerously low. Because the body uses large amounts of phosphate during recovery from certain disorders, acute hypophosphatemia may occur in people recovering from the following conditions: Severe undernutrition (including starvation)

Diabetic ketoacidosis

Severe alcohol use disorder

Severe burns This sudden drop in phosphate level may result in an abnormal heart rhythm and even death.

Chronic hypophosphatemia In chronic hypophosphatemia, the phosphate level in blood becomes low over time. Chronic hypophosphatemia usually develops because too much phosphate is excreted. Causes include the following: Hyperparathyroidism

Chronic diarrhea

Use of diuretics for a long time

Use of large amounts of aluminum-containing antacids for a long time

Symptoms of Hypophosphatemia Symptoms of hypophosphatemia occur only when the phosphate level in blood becomes very low. Muscle weakness develops, followed by stupor, coma, and death. In mild chronic hypophosphatemia, the bones can weaken, resulting in bone pain and fractures. People may become weak and lose their appetite.

Diagnosis of Hypophosphatemia Measurement of phosphate levels in the blood Hypophosphatemia is diagnosed when blood tests show that the level of phosphate in the blood is low. Doctors do other tests to identify the cause if it is not readily apparent.