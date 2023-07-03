Overview of Cholesterol and Lipid Disorders

The body needs fats (lipids) for growth and energy. It also uses them to synthesize hormones and other substances needed for the body’s activities. The body may deposit excess fat in blood vessels and within organs, where it can block blood flow and damage organs, often causing serious disorders.

Important lipids found in the blood are

Cholesterol

Triglycerides

Cholesterol is an essential component of cell membranes, of brain and nerve cells, and of bile, which helps the body absorb fats and fat-soluble vitamins. The body uses cholesterol to make vitamin D and various hormones, such as estrogen, testosterone, and cortisol. The body can produce all the cholesterol that it needs, but it also obtains cholesterol from food.

Triglycerides, which are contained in fat cells, can be broken down, then used to provide energy for the body’s metabolic processes, including growth. Triglycerides are produced in the intestine and liver from smaller fats called fatty acids. Some types of fatty acids are made by the body, but others must be obtained from food.

Fats, such as cholesterol and triglycerides, cannot circulate freely in the blood, because blood is mostly water. To be able to circulate in blood, cholesterol and triglycerides are packaged with proteins and other substances to form particles called lipoproteins.

There are different types of lipoproteins. Each type has a different purpose and is broken down and excreted in a slightly different way. Lipoproteins include

Chylomicrons

High-density lipoproteins (HDL)

Low-density lipoproteins (LDL)

Very low density lipoproteins (VLDL)

Cholesterol transported by LDL is called LDL cholesterol (LDL-C), and cholesterol transported by HDL is called HDL cholesterol (HDL-C).

The body can regulate lipoprotein levels (and therefore lipid levels) by increasing or decreasing the production rate of lipoproteins. The body can also regulate how quickly lipoproteins enter and are removed from the bloodstream.

Levels of cholesterol and triglycerides vary considerably from day to day, due to many factors like stress, dietary habits, exercise, lifestyle, changes in metabolism. From one measurement to the next, cholesterol levels can vary by about 10%, and triglyceride levels can vary by up to 25%.

Lipid levels may be

Too high (dyslipidemia, also called hyperlipidemia)

Too low (hypolipidemia)

Lipid levels may become abnormal because of changes that occur with aging, various disorders (including inherited ones), use of certain medications, or lifestyle (such as consuming a diet high in saturated fat, being physically inactive, or being overweight).

Table Lipoproteins: Lipid Carriers

Complications of abnormal lipid levels Abnormally high levels of certain lipids (especially cholesterol) can lead to long-term problems, such as atherosclerosis. Generally, a high total cholesterol level (which includes LDL-C, HDL-C, and VLDL-C), particularly a high level of LDL (the "bad") cholesterol, increases the risk of atherosclerosis and thus the risk of heart attack or stroke. However, not all types of cholesterol increase this risk. A high level of HDL (the "good") cholesterol may decrease risk, and conversely, a low level of HDL cholesterol may increase risk. The effect of triglyceride levels on the risk of heart attack is less clear-cut. But very high levels of triglycerides (higher than 500 milligrams per deciliter of blood, or mg/dL [5.65 mmol/L) can increase the risk of pancreatitis.