Michael H. Davidson, MD, FACC, FNLA

Specialities and Expertise

  • Preventive Cardiology, Cardiovascular Risk Factor Modification, Lipid Disorders

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH
  • Internship: Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL
  • Fellowship: Cardiology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL

Certifications

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiology
  • American Board of Clinical Lipidology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
  • Fellow, National Lipid Association
  • Past President, National Lipid Association
  • Ranked as one of the top 5 lipid experts in the world by Expertscape
  • Over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Best Doctors in America, 2003-present

