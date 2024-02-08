In hyperaldosteronism, overproduction of the hormone aldosterone leads to fluid retention and increased blood pressure, weakness, and, rarely, periods of paralysis.

Hyperaldosteronism can be caused by a tumor in the adrenal gland or may be a response to some diseases.

High aldosterone levels can cause high blood pressure and low potassium levels. Low potassium levels may cause weakness, tingling, muscle spasms, and periods of temporary paralysis.

Doctors measure the levels of sodium, potassium, and aldosterone in the blood.

Sometimes, a tumor is removed, or people take medications that block the action of aldosterone.

(See also Overview of the Adrenal Glands.)

Aldosterone, a hormone produced and secreted by the adrenal glands, signals the kidneys to retain more sodium and excrete more potassium. Aldosterone production is regulated partly by the hormone adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH, also known as corticotropin), which is secreted by the pituitary gland, but mainly through the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (see figure Regulating Blood Pressure). Renin, an enzyme produced in the kidneys, controls the activation of the hormone angiotensin, which stimulates the adrenal glands to produce aldosterone.

The Adrenal Glands video

Hyperaldosteronism can be caused by a tumor (usually a noncancerous one, called an adenoma) in an adrenal gland (a condition called Conn syndrome or primary hyperaldosteronism), although sometimes both glands are involved and are overactive. Sometimes hyperaldosteronism is a response to something else (a condition called secondary hyperaldosteronism), for example, certain disorders, such as narrowing of one of the arteries to the kidneys.

Eating large amounts of real licorice can cause all the symptoms of hyperaldosteronism. Real licorice contains a chemical (called glycyrrhizin) that can act as though there is too much aldosterone. However, many candies sold as "licorice" are artificially flavored and contain little or no real licorice.

Symptoms of Hyperaldosteronism Doctors suspect hyperaldosteronism in people with high blood pressure who are found to have low potassium levels. Low potassium levels often cause no symptoms but may lead to weakness, tingling, muscle spasms, and periods of temporary paralysis. Some people become extremely thirsty and urinate frequently.

Diagnosis of Hyperaldosteronism Measurement of sodium, potassium, and hormone levels in the blood

Imaging tests of the adrenal glands Doctors who suspect hyperaldosteronism test the levels of sodium and potassium in the blood to see whether the potassium level is low. However, sometimes people with hyperaldosteronism have a normal potassium level. The sodium level may be mildly increased. When too much aldosterone is being produced but renin levels are very low, doctors examine the adrenal glands for a noncancerous tumor (adenoma). Computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) can be helpful, but sometimes blood samples from each of the adrenal glands must be tested to determine the source of the hormone.