Glands make and release hormones.

Hormones are chemicals that stimulate other cells or tissues into action. Because hormones are in your blood, they travel throughout your body. They can affect many organs at the same time.

You have 2 adrenal glands, 1 above each kidney. The adrenal glands release several different hormones that help control your blood pressure, heart rate, balance of water and salt, response to stress, and some male-type sex features.

The Adrenal Glands video

What is hyperaldosteronism? In hyperaldosteronism, you have too much of the adrenal hormone called aldosterone. A tumor in your adrenal gland can cause hyperaldosteronism

Your blood pressure will be high, and you'll feel weak and very thirsty

Doctors do surgery to remove tumors or give you medicine to block the hormone

What causes hyperaldosteronism? The hormone aldosterone tells your kidneys to hold on to sodium and get rid of potassium. Sodium and potassium are important minerals in your body. Causes of hyperaldosteronism include: A tumor in your adrenal gland that produces aldosterone (Conn disease)

Certain kidney problems that make your adrenal glands release aldosterone

Rarely, general overactivity of your adrenal glands Usually adrenal gland tumors aren't cancerous.

What are the symptoms of hyperaldosteronism? Symptoms include: High blood pressure

Bloating

Water retention

Weakness

Tingling

Muscle spasms

Feeling thirsty and peeing more than usual

How do doctors tell if I have hyperaldosteronism? Doctors do: Blood tests

Sometimes CT (computed tomography) scan or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) of your adrenal glands If the blood tests are positive, doctors may need to take a sample of blood from each of your adrenal glands. Taking such a sample is done through a catheter inserted in a vein in your groin.