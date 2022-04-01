Cells are the basic building blocks of the body. All tissues and organs are made of billions of different cells. Human cells vary in size, but all are quite small. Even the largest, a fertilized egg, is too small to be seen with the naked eye.

All cells in a person's body are descendants of two cells, the mother's egg and the father's sperm. After the egg and sperm join together (fertilization), the fertilized egg is just a single cell. This cell, the zygote, divides many times, and as it divides, the descendant cells develop different characteristics and functions. These different cells eventually form the different organs (see also Stages of Development of the Fetus).

The body is composed of many different types of cells, each with its own structure and function. Some types of cells include

Blood cells

Muscle cells

Skin cells

Nerve cells

Glandular cells

Some cells, such as blood cells, move freely in the blood and are not attached to each other. Other cells, such as muscle cells, are firmly attached to one another.

Some cells, such as skin cells, divide and reproduce quickly. Other cells, such as certain nerve cells, do not divide or reproduce except under unusual circumstances.

Epithelium: Surfaces of the Body

Cells video

In addition to human cells, the human body has foreign cells. The foreign cells are microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, that live on the skin and in the airways, mouth, and digestive, reproductive, and urinary tracts without causing any harm. The microorganisms that usually occupy a particular body site are called the resident flora, or the microbiome. Many resident flora are actually helpful to people—for example, by helping them digest food or by preventing the growth of other, more dangerous bacteria.

Viruses are not cells. Viruses contain genetic material (DNA or RNA), but they require a living cell in which to multiply.

Structure of cells Often thought of as the smallest unit of a living organism, a cell is made up of many even smaller parts, each with its own function. Human cells have a surface membrane (called the cell membrane) that holds the contents together. However, this membrane is not just a sac, it is an active participant in the life of a cell. The membrane controls what chemicals and other substances can enter and leave the cell. The membrane also has receptors that identify the cell to other cells. The receptors also react to substances produced in the body and to drugs taken into the body, selectively allowing these substances or drugs to enter and leave the cell (see Receptors on Cells). Reactions that take place at the receptors often alter or control a cell's functions. An example of this is when insulin binds to receptors on the cell membrane to allow glucose to enter cells and help maintain appropriate blood sugar levels. Within the cell membrane are two major compartments: The cytoplasm

The nucleus The cytoplasm contains structures that consume and transform energy and perform the cell's functions. The nucleus contains the cell's genetic material (genes and chromosomes), which contain all the instructions for how the cell functions and control cell division and reproduction. Mitochondria are tiny structures inside the cytoplasm of every cell that provide the cell with energy. Inside a Cell Inside a Mitochondrion Image