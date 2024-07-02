Herpes Zoster Ophthalmicus

Pain or tingling of the forehead may occur before any other symptoms (called a prodrome).

The skin of the forehead and sometimes the tip of the nose are covered with small, extremely painful, red blisters.

Infection of the eye causes ache, redness, light sensitivity, and eyelid swelling. The cornea (the clear layer in front of the iris and pupil) can get infected and inflamed. Months and years later, the cornea can become swollen, severely damaged, and scarred. The structures behind the cornea can become inflamed (uveitis), the pressure in the eye can increase (glaucoma), and the cornea can become numb, which leaves it vulnerable to injuries. People may develop pain after the rash has resolved, called postherpetic neuralgia.