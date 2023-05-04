Nasal congestion and discharge (a runny nose) are extremely common problems that commonly occur together but occasionally occur alone.
Causes of Nasal Congestion and Discharge
Common causes
The most common causes of nasal congestion and discharge are
Viral upper respiratory infections (colds)
Less common causes
Less common causes include
Sinus infection (sinusitis)
Foreign object (body) in the nose
Overuse of decongestant sprays
Fluid sometimes drains from an infected sinus.
Children sometimes put a foreign object in their nose. If adults do not see them do this, the first sign may be a foul-smelling nasal discharge due to infection and irritation from the foreign object. Rarely, adults with mental disorders put objects in their nose.
People who use nasal decongestant sprays for more than 3 to 5 days often experience significant rebound congestion (the return of congestion that is worse than before) when the effects of the decongestant wear off. People then continue using the decongestant in a vicious circle of persistent, worsening congestion. This situation (rhinitis medicamentosa) may persist for some time, and people may misinterpret it as a continuation of the original problem rather than a consequence of treatment.
People with vasomotor rhinitis have a recurrent watery nasal discharge that occurs without any known triggers.
Evaluation of Nasal Congestion and Discharge
Not all episodes of nasal congestion and discharge require immediate evaluation by a doctor. The following information can help people decide whether a doctor’s evaluation is needed and help them know what to expect during the evaluation.
Warning signs
In people with nasal congestion and discharge, certain symptoms and characteristics are cause for concern. They include
Discharge from only one side of the nose, particularly if it contains pus or blood
Face pain, tenderness, or both
When to see a doctor
People should see a doctor right away if either of the following occurs:
They have warning signs.
Their caregiver thinks they may have put something in their nose.
People who have nasal congestion and discharge but no warning signs should call their doctor. They may not need to be seen, particularly if they have typical cold symptoms and are otherwise healthy.
What the doctor does
Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history and then do a physical examination. What doctors find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the nasal congestion and discharge and the tests that may need to be done.
During the medical history, doctors ask about the following:
The nature of the discharge (such as whether it is watery, sticky, pus-filled, or bloody) and whether it is present most or all of the time (chronic) or comes and goes
Symptoms of possible causes, including fever and face pain (sinusitis); watery, itchy eyes (allergies); and sore throat, a general feeling of illness (malaise), fever, and cough (viral upper respiratory infection)
Whether people have allergies, diabetes, or a weakened immune system and whether they have been using decongestant sprays
If the discharge comes and goes, doctors try to determine whether it relates to where the person lives, the season, or exposure to potential triggers (such as pets or dust).
During the physical examination, doctors look at the following:
The face for redness over the sinuses just above the eyebrows (frontal sinuses) and the sinuses in the cheekbones (maxillary sinuses)
The membranes lining the nose (nasal mucosa) for color (whether they are red or pale), swelling, color and nature of the discharge, and (particularly in children) whether there is any foreign object
Doctors may also tap their finger over the sinuses to check for tenderness.
Testing
Testing is usually not needed for nasal symptoms unless severe sinusitis is suspected in a person with diabetes or a weakened immune system or with symptoms that do not resolve after treatment. In such cases, computed tomography (CT) is usually done.
Treatment of Nasal Congestion and Discharge
The best way to treat nasal congestion and discharge is to treat the underlying disorder. There are two basic approaches to relieving the symptoms:
Decongestants (spray or pills)
Antihistamines (pills)
Decongestants and antihistamines are not recommended for children under 6 years of age.
Treatment in older people
Key Points
Most nasal congestion and discharge are caused by an upper respiratory infection or allergies.
In children, doctors consider the possibility of a foreign object in the nose.
Doctors also consider the possibility of rebound congestion in people who overuse decongestant sprays.