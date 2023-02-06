Overview of Vitamins and Miner... video

Vitamins and minerals are essential nutrients. That is, they cannot be made by the body from other substances in the diet. Thus, vitamins and minerals must be consumed in the diet.

Vitamins are classified as

Water soluble: Vitamin C and the eight members of the vitamin B complex

Fat soluble: Vitamins A, D, E, and K

Only vitamins A, D, E, K and B12 are stored to any large extent in the body.

Some minerals are required in fairly large quantities (about 1 or 2 grams a day) and are considered macronutrients. They include calcium, chloride, magnesium, phosphorus (occurring mainly as phosphate in the body), potassium, and sodium.

Antioxidants People who eat enough fruits and vegetables, which are rich in antioxidants, are less likely to develop heart and blood vessel disorders and certain cancers. However, whether these benefits are due to antioxidants, other substances in the fruits and vegetables, or other factors in people's diet and lifestyle is not known; also, taking antioxidant supplements has not been shown to prevent disease or mortality and sometimes can cause harm.