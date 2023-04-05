Ileus is a temporary lack of the normal muscle contractions of the intestines.

Abdominal surgery and medications that interfere with the intestine’s movements are common causes.

Bloating, vomiting, constipation, cramps, and loss of appetite occur.

The diagnosis is made by x-ray.

Most people get better with fluids given by vein and by not eating or drinking anything.

Some people need a thin suction tube passed through their nose into their stomach to relieve the buildup of gas and liquid.

(See also Overview of Gastrointestinal Emergencies.)

Like intestinal obstruction (blockage), ileus prevents the passage of food, fluid, digestive secretions, and gas through the intestines. However, unlike intestinal obstruction, ileus is not caused by a physical blockage (such as a tumor or scar tissue) and rarely leads to rupture.

The most common cause of ileus is

Abdominal surgery

Ileus commonly occurs for 24 to 72 hours after abdominal surgery, particularly when the intestines have been manipulated.

Other causes include medications, especially opioid analgesics and anticholinergic medications (see sidebar Anticholinergic: What Does It Mean?). Ileus may also be caused by an infection inside the abdomen, such as appendicitis or diverticulitis. Disorders outside the intestine, such as kidney failure, an underactive thyroid gland, heart attack, or abnormal levels of blood electrolytes (low potassium levels or high calcium levels, for example), may cause ileus.

Symptoms of Ileus The symptoms of ileus are abdominal bloating and pain caused by a buildup of gas and liquids, nausea, vomiting, severe constipation, loss of appetite, and cramps. People may pass watery stool.

Diagnosis of Ileus A doctor's examination

X-rays A doctor hears few of the sounds normally made by a functioning intestine (bowel sounds) or none at all through a stethoscope. An x-ray of the abdomen shows bulging loops of intestine.