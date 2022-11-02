Overview of Bone Disorders in Children

People think of bones as solid objects. But bones need to grow along with the rest of the child's body. Children's bones grow from soft areas of cartilage near the ends of bones. These areas are called growth plates. When children have finished growing, growth plates become solid bone. After growth plates become solid, bones cannot grow in length. That is why people do not become taller after a certain point in late adolescence. Although bones repair themselves, such as after an injury, that repair does not involve the growth plates.

During childhood, injuries to the growth plate can cause the bone to grow abnormally.

Osteochondrosis refers to a group of disorders of the growth plate that occur when the child is growing rapidly. Doctors are not sure what causes osteochondrosis, but the disorders do seem to run in families. Osteochondroses include Köhler bone disease, Legg-Calvé-Perthes disease, Osgood-Schlatter disease, and Scheuermann disease.