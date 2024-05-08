Carpal tunnel syndrome is a painful compression (pinching) of the median nerve as it passes through the carpal tunnel in the wrist.

The cause of most cases of carpal tunnel syndrome is unknown.

The fingers and thumb can be painful and tingle and become numb.

Doctors base the diagnosis on an examination and, if needed, the results of nerve function studies, or sometimes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or ultrasound.

Symptoms can usually be relieved by pain relievers, a splint, or sometimes injection of a corticosteroid or surgery.

(See also Overview of Hand Disorders.)

The carpal tunnel is called a tunnel because it is the narrow passageway through which nerves and tendons pass through the wrist to the hand. The tunnel is made of the surrounding tendons, ligaments, and bones. The median nerve is located at the palm side of the wrist and passes through the carpal tunnel. This nerve provides sensation to the thumb, index finger, middle finger, and the thumb side of the ring finger.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Image

Carpal tunnel syndrome is very common, especially among women aged 40 to 59 years. It may affect one or both hands.

Causes of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Carpal tunnel syndrome results from compression (pinching) of the median nerve. The compression can be caused by swelling of tissue around or in the tunnel or by bands of fibrous tissue that form on the palm side of the wrist. Pregnant women and people who have diabetes, an underactive thyroid gland, certain forms of amyloidosis, or rheumatoid arthritis are at increased risk of developing carpal tunnel syndrome. Also at risk are people whose work requires repeated forceful movements with the wrist extended, such as using a screwdriver. Another potential (but controversial) factor is use of a computer keyboard that is not positioned properly. Prolonged exposure to vibrations (for example, by using certain power tools) has also been claimed to cause carpal tunnel syndrome. However, most cases develop for unknown reasons. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome 3D Model Proper Keyboard Position

Symptoms of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome The symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome are odd sensations, numbness, tingling, and pain in the first three fingers and half of the fourth finger on the thumb side of the hand. Sometimes the entire hand may be affected. Occasionally, there is also pain and a burning or tingling sensation in the forearm. Burning or aching pain with numbness and tingling often wake people at night because of the way the hand is positioned. The person may shake the hand to try to restore normal feeling. With time, the muscles in the hand on the thumb side can weaken and shrink through lack of use (atrophy).

Diagnosis of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome A doctor's examination

Sometimes nerve conduction studies

Sometimes imaging tests The diagnosis of carpal tunnel syndrome is made largely by examining the affected hand and wrist. A doctor may do nerve conduction studies or advanced imaging tests, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or ultrasound, to be certain that the problem is carpal tunnel syndrome, particularly if surgery is being considered.