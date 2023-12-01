Achilles tendon enthesopathy is pain where the Achilles tendon attaches to the back of the heel bone.

People typically feel pain at the back of the heel when walking.

Diagnosis includes an examination of the tendon and sometimes x-ray.

Stretching, night splints, and heel lifts may help.

(See also Overview of Foot Problems.)

The cause of Achilles tendon enthesopathy is chronic traction (pulling) of the Achilles tendon where it attaches to the heel bone. Contracted or shortened Achilles tendon caused by being sedentary and overweight or caused by athletic overuse increase the risk. Occasionally, people with Achilles tendon enthesopathy have arthritis elsewhere (spondyloarthritis).

Use of antibiotics called fluoroquinolones increase the risk of Achilles tendinitis and rupture of the tendon especially in people over age 60.

Anatomy of the Foot Image

Typically, people feel pain at the back of the heel below the top of the shoe when walking.

Diagnosis of Achilles Tendon Enthesopathy A doctor's examination The diagnosis of Achilles tendon enthesopathy is based on a physical examination of the tendon. The diagnosis is confirmed if people have tenderness of the tendon where it attaches to the heel bone. Manually bending (flexing) the ankle upwards during the examination usually makes the pain worse.