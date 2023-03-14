Adrienne Youdim, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Medical Weight Loss, Nutrition
Ausbildung
- Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
- Fellowship: General Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists
- American Board of Obesity Medicine
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Diplomat, National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists
- Diplomat, American Board of Obesity Medicine
- Hungry for More-Stories and Science to Inspire Weight Loss from the Inside Out, Los Angeles, Adrienne Youdim MD-A Medical Corporation, 2021.
- Clinicians Guide to the Treatment of Obesity, New York, Springer, 2015.
- Mechanick JI, Youdim A, Jones DB, et al: Clinical practice guidelines for the perioperative nutritional, metabolic, and nonsurgical support of the bariatric surgery patient: 2013 update. Endocrine Practice 19(2):337-372, 2013.
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals