Andrew W. Walter, MS, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Pediatrics, Hematology, Oncology

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine, Rochester, NY
  • Internship: The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Pediatrics, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Pediatrics - Hematology-Oncology

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 2014
  • Philadelphia magazine Top Doctor, 2021
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals