Andrew W. Walter, MS, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Pediatrics, Hematology, Oncology
Ausbildung
- Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine, Rochester, NY
- Internship: The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Pediatrics, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Pediatrics - Hematology-Oncology
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Best Doctors in America, 2011, 2013, 2014
- Philadelphia magazine Top Doctor, 2021
- Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals