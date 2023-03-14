Ranya N. Sweis, MD, MS
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Cardiology, Coronary Artery Disease, Cardiac Critical Care, Interventional Cardiology
Ausbildung
- Medical School: Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
- Residency: Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI
- Fellowship: Cardiology, Northwestern University, McGaw Medical Center, Chicago, IL
- Fellowship: Interventional Cardiology, Northwestern University, McGaw Medical Center, Chicago, IL
- MS: Northwestern University, Evanston, IL
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Interventional Cardiology
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Fellow, Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions
- Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals