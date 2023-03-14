skip to main content
MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Ranya N. Sweis, MD, MS

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Cardiology, Coronary Artery Disease, Cardiac Critical Care, Interventional Cardiology

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
  • Residency: Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Fellowship: Cardiology, Northwestern University, McGaw Medical Center, Chicago, IL
  • Fellowship: Interventional Cardiology, Northwestern University, McGaw Medical Center, Chicago, IL
  • MS: Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiovascular Disease
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Interventional Cardiology

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Fellow, American College of Cardiology
  • Fellow, Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals