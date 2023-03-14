David Spiegel, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Psychiatry, Stress and Trauma-Related Disorders, Dissociative Disorders
Ausbildung
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Residency: Psychiatry, Massachusetts Mental Health Center, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Psychiatry, Lab of Community Psychiatry, Boston, MA
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Member, National Academy of Medicine
- 12th Holland Distinguished Leadership Award, The American Psychosocial Oncology Society, 2014
- Lifetime Achievement Award, The International Society of Psychoneuroendocrinology, 2013
- The Joan and Stanford Alexander Award in Psychiatry honoring Stuart C. Yudofsky, MD, Baylor College of Medicine, 2014
- Arthur M. Sutherland Award for Lifetime Achievement, International Psycho-Oncology Society, 2011
- Distinguished Life Fellow, American Psychiatric Association, 2006
- Marmor Award for Advancement of the Biopsychosocial Model in Psychiatry, American Psychiatric Association, 2004
- Author of 13 books and 175 book chapters on hypnosis, psychosocial oncology, stress physiology, trauma, and psychotherapy and over 425 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals