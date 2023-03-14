skip to main content
Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Dermatology, Photo dermatology, Dermato-oncology

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: Christian Albrechts Faculty of Medicine, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
  • Residency: Dermatology and Allergology, University of Wurzburg, Wurzburg, Germany
  • Postdoctoral Fellowship: Molecular Carcinogenesis, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Allergy
  • American Board of Dermatology

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals