MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Frank Pessler, MD, PhD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Pediatric Rheumatology, Infectious Diseases

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
  • Doctorate: Molecular Pharmacology, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
  • Residency: Pediatrics, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals