Sunny A. Linnebur, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Clinical pharmacy services, Geriatric pharmacy
Ausbildung
- Pharmacy School: University of Kansas School of Pharmacy
- Residency: Pharmacy Practice, Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Residency: Primary Care Specialty, University of Colorado Denver
Zertifizierungen
- Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Geriatric Pharmacy
- Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Pharmacotherapy
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Fellow, American College of Clinical Pharmacy
- Board of Directors for the American Geriatrics Society
- Expert Panel for the AGS Updated Beers Criteria
- Active in the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, and the American Pharmacists Association
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals