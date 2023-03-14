Daniel B. Kaplan, PhD, LICSW
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Gerontology, Dementia Care
Ausbildung
- Doctorate: Columbia University School of Social Work, New York, NY
- Master of Social Work: Simmons College School of Social Work, Boston, MA
Zertifizierungen
- Licensed Master of Social Work (LMSW)
- Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW)
- Clinical Social Worker in Gerontology, NASW (CSW-G)
- Qualified Dementia Care Specialist, Dementia Care Professionals of America (QDCS)
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Member, The New York Academy of Medicine
- Grantmakers in Aging Fellow for outstanding graduate/postdoctoral students whose interests and work benefit the field of aging, 2008
- Fellow, Emerging Leaders in Aging Program (Tideswell, AGS, ADGAP), 2018
- Editor, Oxford Handbook of Social Work in Health and Aging
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals