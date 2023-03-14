skip to main content
MSD Manual
Larry E. Johnson, MD, PhD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Geriatrics, Family Medicine, Preventive Medicine

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: Family Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL
  • Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • Doctorate: Psychobiology, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Family Medicine – Family Medicine
  • American Board of Family Medicine – Geriatric Medicine

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals