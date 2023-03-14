Joseph D Forrester, MD, MSc
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- General Surgery, Critical Care Surgery
Ausbildung
- Residency: General Surgery, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
- Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Stanford University, Stanford, CA
- Master in Science: Infectious Disease, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, England
- Medical School: University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Surgery - General Surgery
- American Board of Surgery - Critical Care Medicine
Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen
- Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals, including Surgery, Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, Journal of the American College of Surgeons, JAMA Surgery, Clinical Infectious Diseases
- President's Award, Chest Wall Injury Society, 2021
- Best Session Presentation - "Gene Directed Surgery for Hereditary Diffuse Gastric Cancer", Pacific Coast Surgical Association, 2018
- International Exchange Scholarship - Dublin, Ireland, Resident and Associate Society - American College of Surgeons, 2016
- Humanism and Excellence in Teaching Award, Gold Foundation, 2016
- Excellence in International Program Delivery, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2016
- Director’s Recognition Award, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2015
- Excellence in Emergency Response Award, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2015
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals