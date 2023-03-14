skip to main content
MSDMsd ManualAusgabe für Patienten
Search icon

Arcangela Lattari Balest, MD

Fachgebiete und Expertise

  • Pediatrics, Neonatal Medicine, Infant Feeding

Verbindungen

Ausbildung

  • Medical School: University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine
  • Internship: Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
  • Residency: Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
  • Fellowship: Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, UMPC Magee-Women’s Hospital

Zertifizierungen

  • American Board of Pediatrics – Pediatrics
  • American Board of Pediatrics – Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Ausgewählte Auszeichnungen, Errungenschaften und Publikationen

  • Best Doctors in America, 2020 and 2019
  • Chairman’s Distinction Award, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 2018
  • National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame, Medical Professional of the Year, 2008
  • Balest AL, White, KE, Shaffer, AD, et al: Consideration of cough reflex development when ordering modified barium swallow studies in infants. Dysphagia 35:533-541, 2020
  • Riley M, Bogen D, Balest AL: Neonatology, in Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis, 7th ed, edited by Zitelli and Davis, Elsevier, 2016

Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals