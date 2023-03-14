Bola Adamolekun, MD
Fachgebiete und Expertise
- Psychiatry, Clinical Neurophysiology
Ausbildung
- Medical School: University of Ibadan College of Medicine, Ibadan, Nigeria
- Residency: Neurology, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL
- Fellowship: Epilepsy and Clinical Neurophysiology, John Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD
Zertifizierungen
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology and subspecialty certification in Epilepsy
- American Board of Clinical Neurophysiology
Kapitel und Kommentare für Manuals