Nồng độ cholesterol và nguy cơ tim mạch
Nguy cơ tim mạch
Cholesterol toàn phần
LDL-C
HDL-C
Nguy cơ cao hơn
≥ 6,2 mmol/L (240 mg/dL)
≥ 4,1 mmol/L (160 mg/dL)
Nam: < 1,0 mmol/L (40 mg/dL)
Nữ: < 1,3 mmol/L (50 mg/dL)
Có nguy cơ
5,2 - 6,2 mmol/L (200 - 239 mg/dL)
2,6 - 4,1 mmol/L (100 - 159 mg/dL)
Nam: 1,0 - 1,5 mmol/L (40 - 59 mg/dL)
Nữ: 1,3 - 1,5 mmol/L (50 - 59 mg/dL)
Nguy cơ thấp
< 5,2 mmol/L (200 mg/dL)
< 2,6 mmol/L (100 mg/dL)
≥ 1,6 mmol/L (60 mg/dL )
HDL = lipoprotein tỷ trọng cao; LDL = lipoprotein tỷ trọng thấp.
