Нормальні лабораторні показники

Laboratory reference ranges (often referred to as reference values or reference intervals) for blood, urine, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), stool, and other fluids vary based on several factors, including the demographics of the healthy population from which specimens were obtained and the specific methods and/or instruments used to assay these specimens.
See American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) for an extensive list of laboratory test reference range values.
Laboratories that are accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation (COLA), or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are required to establish and/or validate their own reference ranges for FDA-approved assays and for laboratory developed tests (LDTs). Thus, any given result should be interpreted based on the reference range of the laboratory in which the test was done. The laboratory typically provides these values with the test result. Reference ranges on other types of body fluids (eg, synovial, peritoneal, pleural, pericardial) have not been widely established. Therefore, these tests may be considered LDTs. Analyte reference ranges from LDTs are established by the individual laboratory performing the testing and typically vary more than FDA-approved reference ranges do.
Reference ranges are determined using a cohort of individuals who are otherwise healthy in the context of an analyte being measured. For example, a reference range for glucose by age-group and sex should be determined in a corresponding population of people who do not have comorbidities related to diabetes. A main goal in determining reference ranges is to identify laboratory test values that distinguish between patients with and without the clinical condition being evaluated.
When determining reference ranges, it is also important to evaluate expected physiological changes in the context of the specified patient population (eg, age, sex, pregnancy, menopause, sample time variation, geographic location). Clinical laboratories consider all of these factors when establishing or validating reference ranges.
While reference ranges do not usually allow 100% distinction between health and disease, they generally represent 95% of the otherwise healthy population. To establish a reference range, it is recommended that laboratories use at least 120 reference individuals from the population. However, when validating reference ranges that have already been established, most laboratories use 40 samples from the reference population. An understanding of how reference ranges are derived and accepted along with inherent imprecision can help guide clinical interpretation and patient management.
Аналізи крові, сечі та спинномозкової рідини (СМР): нормальні показники
Часто використовувані панелі
Certain groups of tests (panels) are commonly used to evaluate general health status or to help diagnose a suspected disorder. These panels are usually standardized. For example, the basic metabolic panel (BMP) typically contains 8 tests, which are used to evaluate electrolytes, glucose, calcium, and renal function.
Часто використовувані панелі*
Test
CMP
RFP
BMP
ELEC
HFPA
LPP
AHP
Albumin
Yes
Yes
No
No
Yes
No
No
Alkaline phosphatase
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
Aminotransferase, alanine (ALT, formerly SGPT)
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
Aminotransferase, aspartate (AST, formerly SGOT)
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
Bilirubin, direct
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
Bilirubin, total
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
Calcium
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
Carbon dioxide
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
Chloride
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
Cholesterol, total
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
Cholesterol, HDL
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
Creatinine
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
Glucose, fasting
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
Hepatitis A, IgM antibody
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
Hepatitis B core, IgM antibody
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
Hepatitis B surface antigen
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
Hepatitis C antibody
No
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
Phosphorus
No
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
Potassium
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
Protein, total
Yes
No
No
No
Yes
No
No
Sodium
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
Triglycerides*
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
No
Urea nitrogen (BUN)
Yes
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
* Includes calculations of risk ratios and low-density lipoprotein (LDL).
AHP = acute hepatitis panel; BMP = basic metabolic panel; CMP = comprehensive metabolic panel; ELEC = electrolyte panel; HDL = high-density lipoprotein; HFPA = hepatic function panel; LPP = lipid panel; RFP = renal function panel; SGOT = serum glutamic-oxaloacetic transaminase; SGPT = serum glutamatic-pyruvic transaminase. See also American Medical Association Medicare Test Panels.
Моніторинг терапевтичних препаратів
Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) is the clinical assessment and interpretation of targeted drug concentrations at designated time points used to maintain a specified drug level in a patient's circulation. This specified level is a target for optimizing dosing and treatment outcomes. TDM principles are mainly used to evaluate the efficacy of drugs with narrow therapeutic ranges, the variability of effectiveness of a drug at different concentrations, and the adverse or toxic outcomes that may occur when targeted levels are missed. TDM relies on pharmacologic relationships between the dose of the medication and the circulating concentration required for optimal efficacy.
The process of TDM begins at initiation of the prescription and subsequently includes dose determination in the context of clinical presentation, the patient’s age, weight, comorbidities, and concomitant drug therapy.
Factors such as drug dose and sampling times, patient response, and desired medical outcomes are involved in the interpretation of TDM. A primary outcome goal of TDM is to achieve the correct drug concentration in order to guide the most optimal clinical outcomes in the context of personalized patient care.
Діапазони нормальних лабораторних значень: Моніторинг терапевтичних препаратів*
Therapeutic Drug
Low Reference Ranges
High Reference Ranges
Critical High Values
Carbamazepine
4.0 mcg/mL
12.0 mcg/mL
≥ 15.0 mcg/mL
Digoxin
0.8 mg/dL
2.0 mg/dL
≥ 2.1 mg/dL
Gentamicin
Trough: 1.0 mcg/mL
Peak: 5.0 mcg/mL
Trough: 1.9 mcg/mL
Peak: 8.0 mcg/mL
Trough: ≥ 2.0 mcg/mL
Peak: ≥ 12.0 mcg/mL
Random: ≥ 2.0 mcg/mL
Phenobarbital
10.0 mcg/mL
30.0 mcg/mL
≥ 50.0 mcg/mL
Phenytoin
10.0 mcg/mL
20.0 mcg/mL
≥ 25.0 mcg/mL
Tobramycin
—
Trough: 0.5 mcg/mL
Peak: 6.0 mcg/mL
—
Trough: 2.0 mcg/mL
Peak: 9.9 mcg/mL
Random: ≥ 2.0 mcg/mL
Trough: ≥ 2.0 mcg/mL
Peak: ≥ 10.0 mcg/mL
Valproic acid
50 mcg/mL
99 mcg/mL
≥ 100 mcg/mL
Vancomycin
—
Trough: 5 mcg/mL
Peak: 20 mcg/mL
—
Trough: 10 mcg/mL
Peak: 40 mcg/mL
≥ 30 mcg/mL
Trough ≥ 30 mcg/mL
Peak ≥ 80 mcg/mL
* All values are for lithium-heparin serum samples.