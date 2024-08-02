skip to main content
Нормальні лабораторні показники

ЗаJude Abadie, PhD, Texas Tech University Health Science Center
Переглянуто/перевірено серп. 2024

Laboratory reference ranges (often referred to as reference values or reference intervals) for blood, urine, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), stool, and other fluids vary based on several factors, including the demographics of the healthy population from which specimens were obtained and the specific methods and/or instruments used to assay these specimens.

See American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) for an extensive list of laboratory test reference range values.

Laboratories that are accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), Commission on Office Laboratory Accreditation (COLA), or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are required to establish and/or validate their own reference ranges for FDA-approved assays and for laboratory developed tests (LDTs). Thus, any given result should be interpreted based on the reference range of the laboratory in which the test was done. The laboratory typically provides these values with the test result. Reference ranges on other types of body fluids (eg, synovial, peritoneal, pleural, pericardial) have not been widely established. Therefore, these tests may be considered LDTs. Analyte reference ranges from LDTs are established by the individual laboratory performing the testing and typically vary more than FDA-approved reference ranges do.

Reference ranges are determined using a cohort of individuals who are otherwise healthy in the context of an analyte being measured. For example, a reference range for glucose by age-group and sex should be determined in a corresponding population of people who do not have comorbidities related to diabetes. A main goal in determining reference ranges is to identify laboratory test values that distinguish between patients with and without the clinical condition being evaluated.

When determining reference ranges, it is also important to evaluate expected physiological changes in the context of the specified patient population (eg, age, sex, pregnancy, menopause, sample time variation, geographic location). Clinical laboratories consider all of these factors when establishing or validating reference ranges.

While reference ranges do not usually allow 100% distinction between health and disease, they generally represent 95% of the otherwise healthy population. To establish a reference range, it is recommended that laboratories use at least 120 reference individuals from the population. However, when validating reference ranges that have already been established, most laboratories use 40 samples from the reference population. An understanding of how reference ranges are derived and accepted along with inherent imprecision can help guide clinical interpretation and patient management. 

Аналізи крові, сечі та спинномозкової рідини (СМР): нормальні показники

Reference ranges for blood, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) tests vary based on several factors, including the specific laboratory that supplies them. A patient's test values should be interpreted based on the reference range of the laboratory in which the test was done; the laboratory typically provides these values with the test result. An extensive list of laboratory test reference ranges are provided by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

Часто використовувані панелі

Certain groups of tests (panels) are commonly used to evaluate general health status or to help diagnose a suspected disorder. These panels are usually standardized. For example, the basic metabolic panel (BMP) typically contains 8 tests, which are used to evaluate electrolytes, glucose, calcium, and renal function.

Таблиця

Часто використовувані панелі*

Test

CMP

RFP

BMP

ELEC

HFPA

LPP

AHP

Albumin

Yes

Yes

No

No

Yes

No

No

Alkaline phosphatase

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

Aminotransferase, alanine (ALT, formerly SGPT)

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

Aminotransferase, aspartate (AST, formerly SGOT)

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

Bilirubin, direct

No

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

Bilirubin, total

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

Calcium

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

No

Carbon dioxide

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Chloride

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Cholesterol, total

No

No

No

No

No

Yes

No

Cholesterol, HDL

No

No

No

No

No

Yes

No

Creatinine

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

No

Glucose, fasting

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

No

Hepatitis A, IgM antibody

No

No

No

No

No

No

Yes

Hepatitis B core, IgM antibody

No

No

No

No

No

No

Yes

Hepatitis B surface antigen

No

No

No

No

No

No

Yes

Hepatitis C antibody

No

No

No

No

No

No

Yes

Phosphorus

No

Yes

No

No

No

No

No

Potassium

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Protein, total

Yes

No

No

No

Yes

No

No

Sodium

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

Triglycerides*

No

No

No

No

No

Yes

No

Urea nitrogen (BUN)

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

No

* Includes calculations of risk ratios and low-density lipoprotein (LDL).

AHP = acute hepatitis panel; BMP = basic metabolic panel; CMP = comprehensive metabolic panel; ELEC = electrolyte panel; HDL = high-density lipoprotein; HFPA = hepatic function panel; LPP = lipid panel; RFP = renal function panel; SGOT = serum glutamic-oxaloacetic transaminase; SGPT = serum glutamatic-pyruvic transaminase. See also American Medical Association Medicare Test Panels.

Моніторинг терапевтичних препаратів

Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) is the clinical assessment and interpretation of targeted drug concentrations at designated time points used to maintain a specified drug level in a patient's circulation. This specified level is a target for optimizing dosing and treatment outcomes. TDM principles are mainly used to evaluate the efficacy of drugs with narrow therapeutic ranges, the variability of effectiveness of a drug at different concentrations, and the adverse or toxic outcomes that may occur when targeted levels are missed. TDM relies on pharmacologic relationships between the dose of the medication and the circulating concentration required for optimal efficacy.

The process of TDM begins at initiation of the prescription and subsequently includes dose determination in the context of clinical presentation, the patient’s age, weight, comorbidities, and concomitant drug therapy.

Factors such as drug dose and sampling times, patient response, and desired medical outcomes are involved in the interpretation of TDM. A primary outcome goal of TDM is to achieve the correct drug concentration in order to guide the most optimal clinical outcomes in the context of personalized patient care.

Таблиця

Діапазони нормальних лабораторних значень: Моніторинг терапевтичних препаратів*

Therapeutic Drug

Low Reference Ranges 

High Reference Ranges

Critical High Values 

Carbamazepine

4.0 mcg/mL

12.0 mcg/mL

≥ 15.0 mcg/mL

Digoxin

0.8 mg/dL

2.0 mg/dL

≥ 2.1 mg/dL

Gentamicin

Trough: 1.0 mcg/mL

Peak: 5.0 mcg/mL

Trough: 1.9 mcg/mL

Peak: 8.0 mcg/mL

Trough: ≥ 2.0 mcg/mL

Peak: ≥ 12.0 mcg/mL

Random: ≥ 2.0 mcg/mL

Phenobarbital

10.0 mcg/mL

30.0 mcg/mL

≥ 50.0 mcg/mL

Phenytoin

10.0 mcg/mL

20.0 mcg/mL

≥ 25.0 mcg/mL

Tobramycin

Trough: 0.5 mcg/mL

Peak: 6.0 mcg/mL

Trough: 2.0 mcg/mL

Peak: 9.9 mcg/mL

Random: ≥ 2.0 mcg/mL

Trough: ≥ 2.0 mcg/mL

Peak: ≥ 10.0 mcg/mL

Valproic acid

50 mcg/mL

99 mcg/mL

≥ 100 mcg/mL

Vancomycin

Trough: 5 mcg/mL

Peak: 20 mcg/mL

Trough: 10 mcg/mL

Peak: 40 mcg/mL

≥ 30 mcg/mL

Trough ≥ 30 mcg/mL

Peak ≥ 80 mcg/mL

* All values are for lithium-heparin serum samples.