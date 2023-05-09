Прогресуючий краснушний паненцефаліт

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) examination and serologic testing

CT

Sometimes brain biopsy

The diagnosis of progressive rubella panencephalitis is considered when a child with congenital rubella develops progressive spasticity, ataxia, mental deterioration, and seizures.

Testing involves at least CSF examination and serologic testing. CSF total protein and globulin and rubella antibody titers in CSF and serum are elevated.

CT may show ventricular enlargement due to cerebellar atrophy and white matter disease.

Brain biopsy may be necessary to exclude other causes of encephalitis or encephalopathy.

Rubella virus usually cannot be recovered by viral culture or immunohistologic testing.