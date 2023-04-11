Метод затримки дихання

Golisano Children’s Hospital at Strong, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry

A breath-holding spell is an episode in which the child stops breathing involuntarily and loses consciousness for a short period immediately after a frightening or emotionally upsetting event or after a painful experience.

Breath-holding spells occur in 0.1% to 5% of otherwise healthy children (1). They usually begin in the first year of life and peak at age 2. They disappear by age 4 in 50% of children and by age 8 in about 83% of children. The remainder may continue to have spells into adulthood.

Breath-holding spells do not appear to be risk factors for true epilepsy but may be associated with an increased risk of fainting spells in adulthood.

There are 2 forms of breath-holding spells:

Cyanotic form: This form is the most common and often occurs as part of a temper tantrum or in response to a scolding or other upsetting event.

Pallid form: This form typically follows a painful experience, such as falling and banging the head but can follow frightening or startling events.

Both forms are involuntary and readily distinguished from uncommon, brief periods of voluntary breath-holding by children who invariably resume normal breathing after getting what they want or after becoming uncomfortable when they fail to get what they want.

Leung AKC, Leung AAM, Wong AHC, Hon KL: Breath-holding spells in pediatrics: A narrative review of the current evidence. Curr Pediatr Rev 15(1):22–29, 2019. doi: 10.2174/1573396314666181113094047

During a cyanotic breath-holding spell, children hold their breath (without necessarily being aware they are doing so) until they lose consciousness. Typically, the child cries out, exhales, and stops breathing. Shortly afterward, the child begins to turn blue and unconsciousness ensues. A brief seizure may occur. After a few seconds, breathing resumes and normal skin color and consciousness return. It may be possible to interrupt a spell by placing a cold rag on the child's face at onset. Despite the spell's frightening nature, parents must try to avoid reinforcing the initiating behavior. As the child recovers, parents should continue to enforce household rules. Distracting the child and avoiding situations that lead to tantrums are good strategies. Cyanotic breath-holding has been found to respond to iron therapy (1), even in the absence of anemia, and to treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (when present).

Hamed SA, Gad EF, Sherif TK: Iron deficiency and cyanotic breath-holding spells: The effectiveness of iron therapy. Pediatr Hematol Oncol 35(3):186–195, 2018. doi: 10.1080/08880018.2018.1491659