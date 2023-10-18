1. Stand facing or next to wall with hands on the wall for support.

2. Place uninvolved leg forward.

3. Keep rear leg straight with knees and toes pointing toward the wall, keep rear heel on the floor.

4. Bend knee on uninvolved leg and lean hips toward the wall to feel a stretch along the calf of the rear leg.

5. Hold exercise for 30 seconds.

6. Perform 1 set of 4 repetitions, 3 times a day.