1. Sit in chair.

2. Bend knee on involved side to place top of involved foot down toward the floor with toes pointing down.

3. Slowly sit forward in the chair and push foot into plantarflexion until a stretch is felt over the top of the foot and ankle.

4. Hold exercise for 30 seconds.

5. Perform 1 set of 4 repetitions, 3 times a day.

6. Special Instructions