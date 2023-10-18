skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Система оцінки ВООЗ при метастатичній гестаційній трофобластичній хворобі*

Prognostic Factor

Description

Score†

Age (years)

< 40

0

40

1

Preceding pregnancy

Mole

0

Abortion

1

Term

2

Interval (months)‡

< 4

0

4–6

1

7–12

2

> 12

4

Pretreatment serum hCG (IU/mL)

< 1000

0

1,000−< 10,000

1

10,000−< 100,000

2

100,000

4

Largest tumor, including any uterine tumors

3−< 5 cm

1

5 cm

2

Site of metastases

Lungs

0

Spleen, kidneys

1

Gastrointestinal tract

2

Brain, liver

4

Number of metastases identified

1−4

1

5−8

2

> 8

4

Number of chemotherapy agents used unsuccessfully

1

2

2

4

* Does not apply to placental site trophoblastic disease or epithelioid trophoblastic tumor.

† Total score obtained by adding the score for each prognostic factor:

  1. 6 = low risk

  2. > 6 = high risk

‡ Between the end of the preceding pregnancy and the start of chemotherapy.

hCG = human chorionic gonadotropin.

Adapted from AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, ed. 8. New York, Springer, 2017.

Серед цих тем