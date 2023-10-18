Система оцінки ВООЗ при метастатичній гестаційній трофобластичній хворобі*
Prognostic Factor
Description
Score†
Age (years)
< 40
0
≥ 40
1
Preceding pregnancy
Mole
0
Abortion
1
Term
2
Interval (months)‡
< 4
0
4–6
1
7–12
2
> 12
4
Pretreatment serum hCG (IU/mL)
< 1000
0
1,000−< 10,000
1
10,000−< 100,000
2
≥ 100,000
4
Largest tumor, including any uterine tumors
3−< 5 cm
1
≥ 5 cm
2
Site of metastases
Lungs
0
Spleen, kidneys
1
Gastrointestinal tract
2
Brain, liver
4
Number of metastases identified
1−4
1
5−8
2
> 8
4
Number of chemotherapy agents used unsuccessfully
1
2
≥ 2
4
* Does not apply to placental site trophoblastic disease or epithelioid trophoblastic tumor.
† Total score obtained by adding the score for each prognostic factor:
‡ Between the end of the preceding pregnancy and the start of chemotherapy.
hCG = human chorionic gonadotropin.
Adapted from AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, ed. 8. New York, Springer, 2017.