Температура вологого термометра та рекомендовані рівні активності
Temperature °C (°F)
Recommendations
≤ 15.6 (≤ 60)
No precautions
> 15.6–21.1 (> 60–70)
No precautions if adequate hydration maintained
> 21.1–23.9 (> 70–75)
Unacclimatized: Avoid hiking, sports, and sun exposure
Acclimatized: Heavy to moderate activity permissible with caution
> 23.9–26.7 (> 75–80)
Unacclimatized: Stop or restrict exercise
Acclimatized: Exercise with caution; rest periods and water breaks every 20 to 30 minutes
> 26.7–31.1 (> 80–88)
Unacclimatized: Avoid activity
Acclimatized: Limited brief activity permissible, only if fit
≥ 31.1 (> 88)
Avoid activity and sun exposure