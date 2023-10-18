skip to main content
Температура вологого термометра та рекомендовані рівні активності

Temperature °C (°F)

Recommendations

15.6 ( 60)

No precautions

> 15.6–21.1 (> 60–70)

No precautions if adequate hydration maintained

> 21.1–23.9 (> 70–75)

Unacclimatized: Avoid hiking, sports, and sun exposure

Acclimatized: Heavy to moderate activity permissible with caution

> 23.9–26.7 (> 75–80)

Unacclimatized: Stop or restrict exercise

Acclimatized: Exercise with caution; rest periods and water breaks every 20 to 30 minutes

> 26.7–31.1 (> 80–88)

Unacclimatized: Avoid activity

Acclimatized: Limited brief activity permissible, only if fit

≥ 31.1 (> 88)

Avoid activity and sun exposure

