Варіанти проявів множинної мієломи

Form

Characteristics

Extramedullary plasmacytoma

Plasmacytomas that occur outside of the bone marrow

Solitary plasmacytoma of bone

Single bone plasmacytomas, which usually produce no M-protein

Osteosclerotic myeloma (POEMS syndrome)

Polyneuropathy (chronic inflammatory polyneuropathy)

Organomegaly (hepatomegaly, splenomegaly, or lymphadenopathy)

Endocrinopathy (eg, gynecomastia, testicular atrophy)

M-protein

Skin changes (eg, hyperpigmentation, excess hair)

Nonsecretory myeloma

Absence of M-protein in serum and urine

Absence of elevated serum free light chains

