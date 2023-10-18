Варіанти проявів множинної мієломи
Form
Characteristics
Extramedullary plasmacytoma
Plasmacytomas that occur outside of the bone marrow
Solitary plasmacytoma of bone
Single bone plasmacytomas, which usually produce no M-protein
Osteosclerotic myeloma (POEMS syndrome)
Polyneuropathy (chronic inflammatory polyneuropathy)
Organomegaly (hepatomegaly, splenomegaly, or lymphadenopathy)
Endocrinopathy (eg, gynecomastia, testicular atrophy)
M-protein
Skin changes (eg, hyperpigmentation, excess hair)
Nonsecretory myeloma
Absence of M-protein in serum and urine
Absence of elevated serum free light chains