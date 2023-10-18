* Dose is given by slow IV infusion, over at least 60 minutes. Begin with a 20 mg/kg loading dose. Ideally, adjust dosage to achieve 24 hours AUC:MIC of 400 mg • hours/L. If this calculation cannot be done, monitor serum trough level (target typically = 10–12 mcg/mL [6.9–8.3 micromol/L]).