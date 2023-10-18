Дозування ванкоміцину для новонароджених
Serum Creatinine (mg/dL)
Dose* (IV)
Interval of Administration
≤ 28 Week Gestation
> 28 Week Gestation
< 0.5
< 0.7
15 mg/kg
Every 12 hours
0.5–0.7
0.7–0.9
20 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
0.8–1
1–1.2
15 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
1.1–1.4
1.3–1.6
10 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
> 1.4
> 1.6
15 mg/kg
Every 48 hours
* Dose is given by slow IV infusion, over at least 60 minutes. Begin with a 20 mg/kg loading dose. Ideally, adjust dosage to achieve 24 hours AUC:MIC of 400 mg • hours/L. If this calculation cannot be done, monitor serum trough level (target typically = 10–12 mcg/mL [6.9–8.3 micromol/L]).
AUC = area under the plasma concentration–time curve; MIC = minimum inhibitory concentration.
Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.