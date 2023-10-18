* This test is particularly useful if the assailant had a vasectomy, is oligospermic, or used a condom, which may cause sperm to be absent. If the test cannot be done immediately, a specimen should be placed in a freezer.

† This test should be done by the examining physician if it can be done in time to detect motile sperm.

‡ In 80% of cases, blood group substances are found in semen.

§ This test is not recommended by all authorities because evidence of preexisting sexually transmitted infections may be used to discredit the patient in court.