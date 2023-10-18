Типове обстеження для виявлення ймовірного сексуального насильства
Category
Specifics
General information
Demographic data about the patient
Name, address, and phone number of the guardian if the patient is under age
Name of police officer, badge number, and department
Date, time, and location of examination
History
Circumstances of attack, including
Activities of the patient after the attack, such as
Last menstrual period
Date of previous sexual activity and time, if recent
Contraceptive history (eg, oral contraceptives, intrauterine device)
Physical examination
General (extragenital) trauma to any area
Genital trauma to the perineum, hymen, vulva, vagina, cervix, or anus
Foreign material on the body (eg, stains, hair, dirt, twigs)
Examination with Wood’s lamp or colposcopy when available
Data collection
Condition of clothing (eg, damaged, stained, foreign material adhering)
Small samples of clothing, including an unstained sample, given to the police or laboratory
Hair samples, including loose hairs adhering to the patient or clothing, semen-encrusted pubic hair, and clipped scalp and pubic hairs of the patient (at least 10 of each for comparison)
Semen taken from the cervix, vagina, rectum, mouth, and thighs
Blood taken from the patient
Dried samples of the assailant’s blood taken from the patient’s body and clothing
Urine
Saliva
Smears of buccal mucosa
Fingernail clippings and scrapings
Other specimens, as indicated by the history or physical examination
Laboratory testing
Acid phosphatase to detect presence of sperm*
Saline suspension from the vagina† (for sperm motility)
Semen analysis for sperm morphology and presence of A, B, or H blood group substances‡
Baseline serologic test for syphilis in the patient§
Baseline testing for other sexually transmitted infections in the patient§
Blood typing (using blood from the patient and dried samples of the assailant’s blood)
Urine testing, including drug screen|| and pregnancy test
Other tests, as indicated by the history or physical examination
Treatment, referral, physician’s clinical comments
Documented in the medical record
Witness to examination
Signature on any required forms
Disposition of evidence
Name of the person who delivered the evidence and the person who received it
Date and time of delivery and receipt
* This test is particularly useful if the assailant had a vasectomy, is oligospermic, or used a condom, which may cause sperm to be absent. If the test cannot be done immediately, a specimen should be placed in a freezer.
† This test should be done by the examining physician if it can be done in time to detect motile sperm.
‡ In 80% of cases, blood group substances are found in semen.
§ This test is not recommended by all authorities because evidence of preexisting sexually transmitted infections may be used to discredit the patient in court.
|| Many authorities recommend not including comments or tests regarding the presence of alcohol or drugs in the patient because evidence of intoxication may be used to discredit the patient in court.